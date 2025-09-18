San Diego FC defeats Tijuana Xolos 4-2 in inaugural Baja Cup match at Snapdragon Stadium

A new soccer rivalry without international boundaries was born Tuesday night at Snapdragon Stadium as San Diego FC defeated the Tijuana Xolos 4-2 in their first-ever meeting.

The border between the United States and Mexico wasn't going to stop San Diego FC and the Tijuana Xolos from teaming up to bring fans together for some fun and a little competition in the inaugural Baja Cup match.

David Vazquez's game-tying goal was one of the highlights as San Diego FC rallied for the victory in their first-ever meeting against the Tijuana Xolos from Liga MX. While the game was just a friendly with most starters sitting it out, players could sense the importance of establishing a new rivalry with their south-of-the-border neighbors.

"First off, it's great that we got that chance to play against Xolos. You said it, they're our neighbors from the south so it's amazing to get an opportunity to compete against them," said Pablo Sisniega.

The San Diego FC goalkeeper wasn't the only player excited about the cross-border matchup.

"Yeah, it's massive. You can see that in the turnout today. There were a lot of fans there, and a lot of passionate fans, as well. It's good to kind of combine the two countries that are in it together, and to give them a game to enjoy and remember," said midfielder Alex Mighten.

Nearly 30,000 fans from San Diego, Mexico and beyond filled the stands at Snapdragon Stadium, continuing what's become a signature for San Diego FC in their very first season — a growing and diverse fan base.

"San Diego is such a big melting pot. We have so many different cultures and so many different people coming together here that this is something for the community," Steve Cabrera told ABC 10News.

The San Diego FC supporter emphasized how the match embraced fan traditions from both sides of the border, including singing, dancing and tailgating.

"We're a town that's connected to a border. People work across — I, personally, work across the border. So, it's something that's part of our lives here," Cabrera said.

The Baja Cup will continue to be a part of San Diego soccer traditions, as this was year one of a five-year agreement between the clubs. For now, that trophy will remain with San Diego FC.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

