San Diego extends parking meter hours in Pacific Beach and other neighborhoods

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Finding parking in Pacific Beach on Sundays just got more challenging — and more expensive.

The city of San Diego announced it's extending parking meter hours and updating rates in Pacific Beach, Mid-City, Uptown and downtown areas. Meters that previously operated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. now run until 10 p.m., adding at least two hours to enforcement.

Carlos Lomas, who visits Pacific Beach frequently, was surprised to learn about the changes.

"I usually don't pay parking on Sundays. I come here a lot," Lomas said.

The extension means Sunday parking is no longer free in these areas.

"It's already expensive enough if you want to park at those Ace Parkings'. Now you can't even park in the street for free," Lomas said.

Lauren Dzialo expressed concerns about the impact on local businesses and the community.

"I think it's going to hurt small businesses. I think it's going to hurt local economies," Dzialo said.

Dzialo and her friend Mariam Assadian say the cost of living has already increased, making this another financial barrier for residents and visitors.

"I think it's gonna hurt people with small children and families and people that want to explore different neighborhoods in San Diego," Assadian said.

According to city leaders, parking rates had not been updated in decades. They say these changes are part of the city's effort to align with other major cities in California.

The extra revenue from the meters will go back into the neighborhoods to help improve sidewalks and infrastructure.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

