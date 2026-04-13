San Diego explores emergency loan program to support TSA workers during federal shutdowns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — TSA agents at San Diego International Airport have worked through multiple federal government shutdowns without pay — and many say they cannot afford to go through that again.

Now, a new proposal could provide a financial safety net for those workers the next time Washington gridlock disrupts paychecks.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority is exploring a “no-interest” emergency loan program aimed at helping TSA agents and air traffic controllers cover basic expenses during any future federal shutdown. The funding would come from the airport authority’s roughly $600 million reserve fund.

Under the proposal, eligible workers would be able to access short-term loans to help pay for essentials like rent, food and utilities. The loans would then be repaid once the federal government resumes operations and workers receive their back pay, with the expectation that federal reimbursements will ultimately cover those costs.

San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert says the program is designed to fill a gap left by federal inaction.“If the federal government isn’t going to do its job and actually pay the paychecks of federal workers, we here in San Diego are going to pay the price,” von Wilpert said.

“The goal is a responsible use of the airport’s reserve funds as a temporary stopgap — just so TSA workers can make ends meet until the federal government repays the loans and the back pay.”The financial strain on TSA workers during shutdowns has been significant.

In past funding lapses, some employees have gone up to 90 days without pay. Many were forced to drain savings, miss rent payments, or rely on food banks to support their families.

Nyrine Washington, a TSA employee with two decades of experience, says many workers are still recovering from previous shutdowns.

“People say, yeah, you should have a safety net, a savings. Well, that was probably depleted during the last one,” Washington said. “So here we are again in the same situation — so it’s tough for everyone. People don’t want to have to go to food banks and it’s embarrassing for people to have to do that.”

The Airport Authority Board is expected to review the proposal at its next meeting, where members will discuss how the loans would be structured and who would qualify. While the program would not fully replace a worker’s paycheck, supporters say it could provide critical relief during uncertain times — offering a temporary bridge until federal funding is restored.