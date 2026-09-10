San Diego daycare makes kids with special needs feel Includ(Ed)

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Pacific Beach early childhood education center founded for children with special needs has grown from a single room to two full campuses in just a few years — and its founder says the mission is only getting bigger.

Includ(Ed), located at Cass and Missouri streets, offers daycare, preschool, physical therapy, developmental therapy, and more, all under one roof.

Anna Chiles started Includ(Ed) in 2022 after struggling to find a daycare that would accept her son, Theo, who has Down syndrome.

"The conversations would go great. It was, 'What's your wait list like? Can we come for a tour?' And then I would say Down syndrome, and there would always be a long and uncomfortable silence," Chiles said.

That silence drove her to create a place for families facing the same barriers.

"Included was born out of necessity and as a love letter, honestly, to Theo," Chiles said.

For families like Kelly Encinias, whose daughter Evelyn is on the autism spectrum, Includ(Ed) has transformed daily life.

"We were at close to 40 hours a week going to therapy. And now we've cut back so drastically that we're able actually to enjoy each other. And my child is able to have a childhood," Encinias said.

The need for a place like Includ(Ed) is evident in its growth. In just the last couple of years, the organization has gone from one room with a few kids to two full campuses, nearly 30 students, and has even launched a summer camp. They also expanded from just a preschool to include TK and Kindergarten.

"I'm proud of the fact that we've been able to preserve what makes this place feel like magic while we grow, because that's so important," Chiles said.

Keeping the center affordable requires philanthropy, and Chiles has found donors across San Diego — from the very young to early believers in her vision.

"From my TK student who brought me an envelope that said 'From Luna's Piggy Bank' last week, with $3.50 in it, all the way to folks who have invested in this wild idea before they could see proof," Chiles said.

Includ(Ed) is holding its first-ever benefit gala this week. Chiles goal is to raise $100,000 to help offset tuition costs for more families.

"It started as a love letter to my baby, who's now six, and it's the coolest thing I've ever been a part of," Chiles said.

"I think that there is no happier place on earth than Cass and Missouri Street at 9 a.m.," Chiles said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

