San Diego couple’s photographer begins viral search for couple she accidentally photographed getting engaged

Joni Cobarrubias began taking photos around 10 years ago with a digital camera her parents bought her in high school. What started with graduation photos has turned into a profitable business, taking photos of couples’ special moments in her cinematic, unique and warm style.

She never expected to go viral over a favor for a stranger – a favor she’s still hoping to fulfill.

While shooting one couple’s engagement photos, she unwittingly captured another couple’s engagement while at Windansea beach, snapping two cinematic shots from afar. The moment happened on October 18th during the daylight, on the corner of Bonair Street and Neptune Place.

“I looked that way, and I saw this couple together, facing each other,” Joni said. “It looked like they had just had a proposal. I didn’t actually see him get down on one knee ... It was a really cute moment. She was holding flowers.”

She later posted the photos on social media, asking for help finding the couple, as they had scurried away before she could give them the photos she had taken.

“I thought the power of social media might be able to find them,” Joni said.

The video has garnered one million views and hundreds of comments from all over the world.

Still, she hasn’t found the couple.

“Some people have pointed that they maybe don’t want to be found. Maybe it’s a secret thing,” Joni said.“If they are out there and they find the video, I’d love to at least give them the photos and I can always take the video down.”