San Diego couple forced to cancel Mexico dream wedding after cartel violence erupts in Puerto Vallarta

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego couple is scrambling to replan their wedding in less than a week after cartel violence forced them to cancel their destination ceremony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Morgan Hunley and Darwin Dasay had planned their dream wedding in one of Mexico's most romantic destinations. But the day their guests began flying out, violence broke out in the city.

Puerto Vallarta descended into chaos after the Mexican Army took down cartel boss known as "El Mencho," triggering blockades and burning cars throughout the city. The violence broke out miles away from the couple's planned wedding venue.

"I got the phone call from my best friend, who was actually on her way to Mexico," Morgan said. "I thought she was joking, and then I think I had a panic attack."

The couple said they had no choice but to cancel, after family and friends said they wouldn't fly out.

Now, with just days to go, Morgan and Darwin are racing to pull together a new wedding from scratch. They've found a venue, catering, and drinks, but are still looking for a makeup artist, a photographer, an extra videographer, and a dinner rehearsal venue.

"In the past 24 hours, we've planned everything, everything down to the food," Morgan said.

Their best man set up a fundraiser for the couple, since many of their deposits will not be refunded. To help them out, click here.

