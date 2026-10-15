San Diego County urges readiness with heat, winds to hit region Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Temperatures will rise and high winds will hit San Diego County starting Thursday, prompting county officials to urge caution and preparation.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for inland, mountain and foothill areas in San Diego County, along with a heat advisory for coastal areas, starting Thursday.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

The county's eastern valley areas can expect northeast to east winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph, "locally higher near mountain foothills. For the western valleys, more localized wind gusts 35 to 45 mph," forecasters said.

Mountain communities should expect northeast to east winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 65 mph.

The NWS expects the worst of the winds to occur Friday.

High winds may cause power outages, blowing dust, tree damage and dangerous driving conditions for high-profile, taller vehicles. The high wind warning begins Thursday morning and ends Saturday evening, and forecasters say gusty conditions could continue in inland areas into Saturday night.

County officials offered the following tips to prepare for the weather event:

-- Secure outdoor items such as patio furniture, umbrellas, trash bins and decorations.

-- Avoid driving high-profile vehicles during peak wind periods, if possible.

-- Watch for downed power lines. Stay far back and report them to authorities.

-- Keep a kit ready with essentials in case of evacuations or extended outages.

-- Charge phones, flashlights and medical devices ahead of time.

-- Monitor weather alerts and emergency updates through AlertSanDiego.org.

-- Stay alert for red flag conditions, which increase wildfire risk during hot, dry and windy weather.

-- Avoid activities that could spark fires, including yard equipment use, dragging trailer chains or improper disposal of cigarettes.

Additionally, a heat advisory will be in effect for coastal communities, with highs in the mid-90s expected.

The county advises wearing loose clothing, drinking plenty of water, staying in air-conditioned spaces if possible and never leaving children, older adults or pets in vehicles.

San Diego County has Cool Zones, including 33 branch libraries and community centers, which offer air-conditioned spaces where people can escape the heat. They can be found at sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/ExtremeHeat/coolzones/Cool ZoneSiteList.pdf.

