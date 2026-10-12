San Diego County to launch Senior Safe Harbor Program

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office on Monday is announcing the launch of a program to help senior homeowners navigate property-tax hardships and access additional assistance.

The Senior Safe Harbor Program is a five-pillar initiative that will provide assistance to eligible San Diego County homeowners age 65 and older who are facing property-tax hardships, according to Treasurer-Tax Collector Larry Cohen, who is scheduled to make the announcement at a news conference Monday in front of the County Administration Center.

"The program builds on the Treasurer-Tax Collector's existing authority to provide additional pathways for eligible seniors facing penalties, payment-plan deadlines and extraordinary financial or medical hardships, without requiring new legislation or changes to state law," Cohen said in a statement.

According to Cohen, the five pillars of the program are Priority Review Lane, Medical Hardship Declaration, Payment Plan Outreach, Senior- Focused Outreach and Education and a Property Tax Relief Fund.

He will be joined at the news conference by Allison Boyer, director of Aging and Independence Services, Paul Downey, chief advocacy officer for the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation, Melinda Forstey, president and CEO of Serving Seniors, and Deborah Martin, CEO of Elderhelp of San Diego.

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