San Diego County to conduct walk-up weddings on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Love is in the air!

San Diego County will be issuing marriage licenses and performing ceremonies on Valentine's Day for those love birds wanting to tie the knot or renew their wedding vows.

The downtown San Diego, Chula Vista, Santee and San Marcos offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a marriage license and ceremony appointments. "Walk-in" services will be offered for couples "living in the moment" at the Waterfront Park downtown office. Appointments are required for all other times and locations.

"We are excited to offer walk-in services for Valentine's Day at our beautiful waterfront downtown location and make love more memorable with a magical marriage service for hundreds of San Diegans across the County this Valentine's Day!" said Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks.

San Diego County said couples can make an appointment using their award-winning online booking system at www.sdarcc.org or by calling 619-237-0502.

The cost for a non-confidential marriage license is $70.00. If the couple would like their ceremony to be performed by county staff, the cost is an additional $88.00. The ceremonies are offered in English and Spanish.

