San Diego County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shootout in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office Wednesday released video footage of a fatal encounter involving seven deputies who opened fire on an allegedly armed man at a home with four children in Spring Valley.

The video shows the suspect, 34-year-old Victor Rendon Jr., go into the backyard of the home and allegedly take narcotics. After Rendon enters the backyard, deputies enter the home and take the children to safety.

Overhead footage from sheriff's helicopters shows the residence, while Rendon is shown pulling a gun out of his pocket as he walks back into the home. He walks out of the home again and points a gun at deputies. The deputies open fire and he falls to the ground.

Footage also shows deputies entering the home after the shooting and a closeup of the handgun allegedly used by Rendon.

The deputies involved were identified as the following:

-- Darryl Patmon, K-9

-- Evan Carey, Rancho San Diego Patrol

-- Chalit Carranto, San Marcos Patrol

-- Thomas Cook, San Marcos Patrol

-- Frank Spinelli, Rancho San Diego Patrol

-- Derek Trumbo, Lemon Grove Patrol

-- Manuel Zamora, Lemon Grove Traffic

Deputies had responded to a trespassing call involving a suspect with a gun at a residence, in the 900 block of Leland Street near Sweetwater Reservoir, just north of Jamacha Boulevard and east of state Route 125, at around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 15, according to the sheriff's office.

A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had entered her house through the back door, armed with a gun and acting erratically, according to authorities. She said the ex-boyfriend was also suffering from mental issues and was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

"When deputies responded, they met the reporting party outside and learned the children were still inside the house and suspect was in the backyard," sheriff's officials said. "Deputies entered the house and safely extracted the children to remove them from the danger."

At around 4:30 p.m., the suspect allegedly fired at least two shots in the backyard with deputies less than 15 feet away. Deputies then held positions on the street and the suspect re-entered the house, the department said.

At around 4:55 p.m., the suspect allegedly exited the front door, raised his firearm and pointed it in the direction of deputies, whereupon he was hit with multiple gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, according to the report.

Officials said deputies were wearing body cameras and that law enforcement helicopters were overhead for most of the shootout.

A black semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, the department added.

