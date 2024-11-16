Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Spring Valley, sheriff's office says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A large law enforcement presence was active on Leland Street in Spring Valley as the San Diego County Sheriff's Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting in the area Friday evening.

According to City News Service, Law Enforcement gunfire was reported around 3:15 p.m.

At least one deputy was involved and it happened on the 900 block of Leland St., north of Jamacha Blvd. and east of State Route 125.

The sheriff's office posted on X about the incident at 5:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Deputies emphasized that there was no active danger to the community; however, they warned the public to avoid the 900 block of Leland St. and to find detours as law enforcement processed the scene.

"We appreciate your cooperation during this incident," the sheriff's office wrote on X.

Per the agency's policy on deputy-involved shootings, the San Diego Police Department is taking the lead on this investigation.

If you live in Spring Valley, be aware of increased law enforcement activity in your area. @SDSheriff @SDSORSD Deputies are on scene following a deputy-involved shooting near the 900 block of Leland Street.



Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. There is no danger to… pic.twitter.com/ZSqNBCDLpS — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 16, 2024

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a crew to the area to gather the latest information.