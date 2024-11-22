Suspect who was fatally shot by deputies in Spring Valley ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday publicly identified a trespassing suspect who allegedly raised a gun toward a contingent of sheriff's personnel last week during a standoff at his ex-girlfriend's Spring Valley home, prompting a contingent of deputies to fatally shoot him.

The fusillade of gunfire left Victor Rendon Jr., 34, dead in front of the house in the 900 block of Leland Street, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates shootings on the part of personnel with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office under terms of an agreement intended to prevent conflicts of interest.



The events that led to the lethal law enforcement encounter began about 3:15 p.m. Friday, when Rendon's former girlfriend made an emergency call to report that he had showed up uninvited at her residence and entered through a back door, armed with a pistol and "acting erratically," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The woman further reported that Rendon allegedly was intoxicated and "suffering from mental issues," and that there were four children with her in the home, according to Campbell.

Deputies arrived to find the woman outside the house, where she informed them that the juveniles were still inside and Rendon was in the backyard, police said. The personnel then went in, located the children and escorted them to safety before positioning themselves alongside the residence and attempting to contact the suspect.

As deputies were trying to de-escalate the situation, at least two gunshots sounded from the backyard, Campbell said.

"At the time of the first shot, deputies were less than 15 feet away from (Rendon's) location," the lieutenant said. "Deputies retreated to perimeter positions on the street, and the suspect re-entered the house."

Once inside, Rendon allegedly fired his weapon three more times and hurled various items, including luggage, out the front door, according to police. Several times during the ensuing standoff, he allegedly exited the home and "waved the gun around erratically," Campbell said.

Finally, just before 5 p.m., the suspect exited the home through the front door and allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of the sheriff's personnel, prompting seven of them to open fire on him.

Involved in the shooting were Deputies Evan Carey, Chalit Carranto, Thomas Cook, Darryl Patmon, Frank Spinelli, Derek Trumbo and Manuel Zamora. They have been with the Sheriff's Office, respectively, for approximately four, 4 1/2, four, 12, six, two and 2 1/2 years.

