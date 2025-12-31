San Diego County Sheriff's Office releases body cam video of Imperial Beach shooting

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities on Tuesday released body cam video of a fatal shooting involving a San Diego County sheriff's deputy in Imperial Beach.

Deputy Maxwell Hammond shot and killed 51-year-old Gary Gates at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Gates allegedly had approached deputies while wielding a knife near the Imperial Beach Pier during a festival. Multiple bystanders witnessed the shooting, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows Gates speaking to Hammond, who then instructs Gates to back up. Gates complies but pulls out a knife. Gates then tells the deputy to get his gun out saying, ‘Don't miss.’”

Hammond then fires his gun, hitting Gates. Hammond is then shown in the body-cam footage administering aid to Gates, who later died from his injuries at a hospital.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the shooting, per protocol to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest on all law

enforcement shootings.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office will review the SDPD's investigation, along with the County's Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board.