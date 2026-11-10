San Diego County sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged sexual relationship with jail inmate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A deputy with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of engaging in a sexual relationship with an incarcerated person.

Ricky Garcia, 37, a member of the regional law enforcement agency since March 2018, allegedly had sex repeatedly with an inmate at Las Colinas women's jail in Santee.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday, which charges Garcia with five felony counts of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, alleges the offenses took place in June and July of this year.

A co-worker reported concerns that the alleged offenses were taking place, leading to an investigation by the sheriff's Sexual Assault Unit, officials said.

During the ensuing internal investigation, Garcia "was placed on administrative assignment and removed from any responsibility of overseeing incarcerated persons," according to a sheriff's statement.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez called the purported crimes "abhorrent" and said they "represent a violation of public trust."

"People in the custody of the Sheriff's Office are among the most vulnerable, and their rights must be protected," Martinez added. "We will not tolerate criminal behavior in our ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions. I appreciate the hard work of the investigators on this case and their integrity in investigating wrongdoing by a fellow deputy."

Garcia was booked into county jail in Vista and placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the case.

Under state law, it is illegal for a jail staff member to engage in sexual activity with an inmate, regardless of whether the acts are consensual.