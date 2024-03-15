San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee winner Ben Evans visits ABC 10News

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With one word, and a lot of hard work, Ben Evans became the 2024 San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee champion.

Evans, an 8th grader at Twin Peaks Middle School in Poway, correctly spelled "epihippus" in the 19th round Thursday to win the Bee. Two-time defending champion Mihir Konkapaka finished as the runner-up.

Not even 24 hour after his victory, Evans joined ABC 10News Anchors Melissa Mecija and Jared Aarons Friday morning on the set of ABC 10News at 6 a.m. to talk about the win. He also shared some spelling strategies and his excitement over heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in late May.

