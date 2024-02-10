3-time Twin Peaks Middle Spelling Bee champ preps for regional competition

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – There are certain words that can stick with you: History, fairness, responsibility and more.

For Twin Peaks Middle School eighth-grader Ben Evans, two stick out more than others.

“I remember sixth grade year the word I got out on,” Evans said. “It was 'diastole.' I don’t remember how I spelt it, but how it was correctly spelt: D-I-A-S-T-O-L-E.” Evans said. “Seventh grade, it was a name from the Bible, which it was 'Nabal,' actually, N-A-B-A-L.”

Evans has been the Spelling Bee champ at Twin Peaks Middle for all three years he's attended. Now, he's preparing to compete in the 2024 regional competition.

“I did alright. I think sixth grade, I placed top 20; I don’t remember exactly where, and last year I was top 10,” Evans said.

His goal now is simple.

“The goal is number one,” Evans said.

Being able to remember letters is something Evans has been able to do since he was 1 year old.

“He’s always had a little, you know, a memory where he knows, and remembers something, and see it and it’s in his memory bank,” Scott Evans, Ben’s father, said.

Scott sits in amazement as he helps his son prep and study at home every day leading up to the competition, which takes place on March 14.

“Especially this year, it seems like it’s become, you know, more as we’ve spent time doing it. And just remembering things that maybe how it went last year and what we did studying last year and how we can do it better,” Scott Evans said.

The commitment to studying runs in the family.

Scott could spell some words under pressure back in the day too; he was a spelling bee champ during his school days in Utah.

“I’ll just like throw questions at him, and he can help me out like if it’s not like spelt exactly as it’s pronounced... It’s also special we get to spend that time together,” Ben Evans said. “We have that in common. We’ve won it a few times and we can like remember that together.”

This father and son will continue to learn, retain and spell the countless words on their study app.

If Ben wins at regional, what will be on his face is a simple and satisfying word — a big ol' S-M-I-L-E.

“The smile will be huge. It’ll definitely be a special moment because I’ve worked so hard for it the last three years,” Ben Evans said.