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San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office continues vote counting

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The San Diego County Registrar of Voters' office will deliver its next update from Tuesday's Gubernatorial Election on Monday.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Results will be posted by 6 p.m. Monday on the ROV's website at SDVote.com.

The ROV sent ballots to more than 2 million voters countywide, and there were several ways for voters to return completed ballots, including voting at a vote center, mailing them, or putting them in a drop box. The ROV counts all mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days. All mail ballots must pass signature verification before they can be counted.

"By law, election results must be certified by Dec. 3. All results remain unofficial until certification is complete," the ROV said. ``The Registrar expects to utilize the full certification period to ensure every legally cast ballot is counted efficiently and accurately. Final certified results will be available by Dec. 3.

The ROV's office will be closed on Nov. 11, 26, and 27 in observance of County holidays. Learn more at sdvote.com, or call 858-565-5800 or toll-free at 800-696-0136.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

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