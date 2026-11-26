SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County public health officials Wednesday urged people to get the two-dose mpox vaccine after cases of the virus doubled this fall.

Since Oct. 1, the county has reported 45 cases -- more than half of the 77 cases reported in 2026. At the current pace, 2026 is on track to become the region's highest mpox year since the initial outbreak recorded 469 cases in 2022, health officials said.

According to the county, the increase in cases do not constitute an outbreak, as multiple cases have not been tied to a single person, event or location.

San Diego County has recorded 13 mpox-related hospitalizations this year, including 11 since July, when the first local Clade 1 mpox case was identified. No deaths have been reported.

"Most local cases involve community transmission among unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals," County Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan said. "Vaccination remains one of our most effective tools for preventing severe illness and limiting the spread of mpox. The county is hosting free community events to make it easier for residents to start or complete the two-dose series."

An infectious disease transmitted through close contact, including sexual contact, mpox has two variants that cause disease in people, Clade I and Clade II. According to the county, Clade II has driven most cases since the virus first appeared in the region in 2022. Clade I has circulated in California since 2025.

The symptoms of both variants are similar and the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine protects against both types, the county statement said. Of the 16 cases reported since October 2026, 10 occurred in unvaccinated people.

California's Department of Public Health first reported an increase in Clade I infections across the state in October 2025, tying it to returning travelers from Europe where Clade I cases were occurring.

The more recent rise is believed to stem from those traveling within the state. As a result, San Diego County has increased its public reporting of cases from monthly to weekly.

The disease has been spread in the San Diego region since 2022. In years since, new cases have remained below 100 annually, the county reports.

Symptoms include a rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches and fatigue. The rash or sores may be located anywhere on the body. This includes hands, feet, chest, face, mouth and genitals.

"Although most cases are mild, the vaccine is very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death," according to the county statement.

Anyone who may be at increased risk for mpox, or who believes they may have been exposed, was urged to contact their healthcare provider and discuss vaccination options. San Diego County has JYNNEOS vaccines available at its Sexual Health Clinics located in regional Public Health Centers.

San Diego County will host the following vaccination events in the coming weeks:

-- Dec. 3, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Camp Lockett, in Campo

-- Dec. 5, noon to 2 p.m. at Lemon Grove Live Well Center

-- Dec. 7, noon to 1:30 p.m. at Potrero Elementary School

-- Dec. 12, noon to 2 p.m. at National City Family Resource Center

-- Dec. 22, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Malcolm X Library, in Southeast San Diego

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