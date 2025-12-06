San Diego County parks raise camping and recreation fees starting January 2025

OCEANSIDE - San Diego County will increase fees for camping, fishing, and boat rentals at county parks and facilities starting January 2.

A full hookup campsite will cost $42 per night, up from $40. Picnic facility fees will increase by $25.

The county said it's keeping up with "rising costs while providing high-quality parks, trails, and recreation opportunities at a good value."

This marks the second fee increase in two years, part of a plan that began in February 2023.

Veterans and seniors will have access to discount programs along with program scholarships. The county also offers a free first-time camping program that lets new campers experience the sites at no cost.

