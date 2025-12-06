Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego County parks raise camping and recreation fees starting January 2025

San Diego County will increase fees for camping, fishing, and boat rentals at county parks and facilities starting January 2.
San Diego County parks raise camping and recreation fees starting January 2025
Posted

OCEANSIDE - San Diego County will increase fees for camping, fishing, and boat rentals at county parks and facilities starting January 2.

A full hookup campsite will cost $42 per night, up from $40. Picnic facility fees will increase by $25.

The county said it's keeping up with "rising costs while providing high-quality parks, trails, and recreation opportunities at a good value."

This marks the second fee increase in two years, part of a plan that began in February 2023.

Veterans and seniors will have access to discount programs along with program scholarships. The county also offers a free first-time camping program that lets new campers experience the sites at no cost.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Please Donate Today

Please Donate Today