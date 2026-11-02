San Diego County issues beach advisory following weekend rain

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Health officials issued an advisory Sunday for all San Diego County beaches and bays due to recent rainfall.

"Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness," the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said.

The county said residents should avoid diving, surfing or swimming during rainfall and for 72 hours afterward.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's rainfall totals were .13 of an inch in the desert areas, a quarter to a half-inch for coastal and inland areas, and from a half to just under an inch of rainfall in the mountains.

The county also said that due to excessive bacteria levels, an advisory has been issued for Campland, Comfort Station, Coronado Shoreline, De Anza Cove, Glorietta Bay, La Jolla Cove, La Jolla Children's Pool, North Cove Vacation Isle, Tecolote Shores and Tidelands Park.

Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards in those areas and may cause illness. The county will not re- open the areas until samples show the water is safe for beachgoers.

Updates on beach advisories and closures can be found at sdbeachinfo.com, or 619-338-2073.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

