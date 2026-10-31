San Diego County hosts Halloween-themed 'Halloweddings'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Jordan Marks is offering special Halloween-themed "Halloweddings" ceremonies Friday, inviting couples to tie the knot in costume alongside staff dressed in holiday attire.

The walk-in ceremonies and marriage licenses are available until 5 p.m. Friday at the downtown office inside the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway in San Diego, with free underground parking accessible at the Ash Street entrance, according to the county.

"Couples are welcome to enjoy a hauntingly fun ceremony this Halloween at my San Diego County Clerk's office," said Marks, who also serves as the county's Commissioner of Civil Marriages. ``Join us at the Downtown waterfront location for a memorable Hallowedding experience as you say 'I do' to your boo. You can celebrate your enchanted love story without a frightening price tag."

A marriage license costs $129, and a civil ceremony in English or Spanish costs $107. For more information, call 619-236-3771 or visit www.sdarcc.gov.

The ARCC office issues marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, registers business names, and records legal real estate documents. On average, the office issues nearly 25,000 marriage licenses and performs more than 11,000 annual weddings, with about half of license applicants holding their ceremony on-site.

Marks oversees the fifth-largest assessor jurisdiction in the United States as a countywide elected official.

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