San Diego County health officials express concerns ahead of flu season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More new vaccine recommendations could come from the CDC Friday, changing the way kids get protection from potentially deadly diseases.

Meanwhile, some San Diego County health officials are worried about the upcoming flu season and are urging people to get up to date on their shots after a new report says more children died from the flu last year than the county initially thought.

The county recently added two child deaths to last flu season’s totals. Seven kids died from the flu last year, the most since 2010.

Overall, there were about 40,000 flu cases, which caused seven deaths in children.

Some vaccines like polio, tetanus and measles are required before kids can enroll in public school.

But the flu, HPV and COVID-19 are not.

San Diego Unified School District doesn’t track those, since they’re not mandated by the state.

But several doctors and health experts tell ABC 10News fewer kids are getting them, so more are getting sick.

If you look at a recent report from the county, just 36% of kids under five years old got their flu shot last year.

That number drops to about 25% for kids ages 5 to 17.

Doctors tell ABC 10News the best way to avoid preventable illness in kids is to get vaccinated, whether you’re talking about the flu or more dangerous diseases like the measles.

“It’s not just a choice for yourself, it’s a choice for your family. Your kids, your friends and your coworkers,” said Dr. Mark Beatty, with San Diego County Public Health. “If you’re protected from severe illness, you’re less likely to spread it if you get infected.”

Health experts say it’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor if you have questions about vaccines for your family.

If you want more information from San Diego county about immunizations, click here.