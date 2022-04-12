Positive step forward for the San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After the Del Mar Fairgrounds threatened another year without the San Diego County Fair if a preliminary injunction wasn't suspended in an ongoing lawsuit, it was made clear the fair will go on despite the judge's ruling to deny the suspension.

Talley Amusements is suing the 22nd District Agricultural Association over the contract bidding process for the fair's embassy. That is the rides, games, and some food fair-goers enjoy.

In the preliminary injunction, the judge said there was evidence of favoritism and fraud.

Judge Medel explained he couldn’t allow the stay because the court cannot allow the same corruption to continue year after year and said it's about the public’s interest in the integrity of the fairgrounds and emphasized his court was committed to seeing the fair go on.

"I'm asking you to work together so that the fair will go on and must go on," said Judge Medel while explaining his ruling.

Both parties agreed and took the first step to move forward.

Kevin Alexander, the attorney representing the 22nd District Agricultural Association, argued that the fairgrounds didn't have the staff on hand to start ticket sales. He explained RCS was going to provide an online ticketing option.

He asked the court if it would be possible to allow RCS to do so.

A positive step forward was made with Talley agreeing to allow RCS to start ticket sales inside the courtroom.

“It's sort of like King Solomon he brought the baby out and said I gonna cut the baby in half and the one who cared the most about the baby was the one who made the decision to concede. Mary Talley conceded that the fair must go on and made the first move to see that that happened," said John Moot, an attorney representing Talley Amusements.

Conversations between the parties are expected to continue.

The 22nd District Agricultural Association board will meet Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.