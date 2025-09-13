San Diego could ban ICE arrests without warrant on city property in new ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Council members with the City of San Diego are trying to stop what it’s calling “unauthorized enforcement.”

Specifically, ICE arrests by masked federal agents without warrants.

“This ordinance is about more than process or policy. It is about people,” said Lauren Cazares, Vice Mayor of La Mesa.

The new ordinance, if passed, will require federal agents to have judicial warrants for non-public areas in the city.

Those include construction sites and administrative facilities.

It will also establish data privacy rules and increase 'Know Your Rights' education.

The recent ICE activity across the region brought this ordinance to life.

“The fear in the community is very prevalent and increasing, and people are asking, you know, what they could do to protect themselves, their families. Many are even unsure if they will show up in court because of what has been happening,” said Ian Seruelo, a local immigration attorney.

From an immigration raid at a South Park restaurant in May, to a hotel worker arrested by agents not in uniforms in June.

The unmarked vehicles and masked agents sparked fear in the area-- and became a turning point for local leaders.

“Well, I think the intrusion into South Park and the ICE coming in with military equipment really was the game-changer for us. But until that moment happened, it really gave us a sharp dose of reality that this is happening in every city across our country, and it's going to happen without warning, without notice, without due process, and we began to think about how are we going to react as a city, how are we as elected officials going to show leadership and bring confidence and comfort to our fellow citizens,” said Joe Lacava, City of San Diego Council President.

Several other cities, including Chula Vista, Oceanside, and La Mesa are also bringing forward similar ordinances soon.

The proposal will be brought before the council at the beginning of October.

