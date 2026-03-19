San Diego community reacts to Dolores Huerta's sexual abuse allegations against labor leader Cesar Chavez

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dolores Huerta has alleged sexual abuse against civil rights activist and American labor leader Cesar Chavez, prompting reactions across San Diego communities where his name and image are prominently featured.

Chavez co-founded the National Farm Workers Association and is a recognizable hero in Hispanic communities.

Chavez's name and picture are seen all over San Diego, on streets, buildings, community centers, parks by the pier, and in murals in Barrio Logan.

His image is also all over Chicano Park. On one mural on Logan Avenue, Huerta is depicted right next to Chavez.

On Tuesday, Huerta was published in a New York Times article alleging that she was sexually abused by Chavez, along with many other women and young girls, 60 years ago.

Many are still learning about the allegations, but Monique Castillo, who was visiting Chicano Park, has had some time to process the news since reading about it on Tuesday.

"So it's just really sad we looked up to as a hero, this is coming out," Castillo said.

She said her culture has come a long way from allegations like Huertas.

"It's sad to hear about that machismo side of men back in the day. It's what we have trained our sons to come so far from to treat women differently and equally," Castillo said.

Castillo said she believes Huerta's allegations.

"I believe back then, women did what they had to do as women and let the man lead, and we didn't know better then, but now that we do, it's, it's up to us as women to speak those truths," Castillo said.

Castillo also said she believes the truth always comes out.

"We can do great things in this world, but we're flawed, we're human," Castillo said.

The question ringing across the world right now is whether the allegations should erase his name.

"I think we can't forget the good that he's done," Castillo said. "It's like the scales of justice. Let's hear her story. Let's hear her out, but let's not erase the good that he's done, but let's try to understand where our men come from in a flawed generation to where we are now."

The San Diego Unified School District, which has Cesar Chavez Elementary School in its district, released a statement regarding the allegations.

There is no place—ever—for the abuse of children or any person, anywhere. San Diego Unified is committed to supporting our community through this moment by creating the space and structure for thoughtful, respectful conversations—grounded in truth, centered on students, and responsive to those most impacted. While Cesar Chavez has long been honored for his contributions to civil rights and farmworker advocacy, these reports are serious, concerning and deeply troubling. Our first responsibility is to acknowledge and support anyone who may have been harmed. As we move forward, including conversations about a school that bears his name, our focus will be on listening deeply to better understand the impact to the school community and how we might collectively move forward in a way that prioritizes student safety and a sense of belonging.



San Diego Unified Board of Education and Superintendent Fabi Bagula, Ph.D.

The Port of San Diego, which owns Cesar Chavez Park and a public pier, also responded to the news.

"Like everyone else, we recently learned of these serious allegations. The Port does not tolerate such conduct, and we place significant emphasis on our culture of belonging that values and respects all of its workers and those who interact with the Port. We value all of our communities in the region.”