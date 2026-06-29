San Diego community rallies to send supplies to Venezuela after deadly earthquakes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of people remain missing as the death toll climbs to nearly 1,500 following devastating earthquakes in Venezuela. In San Diego, Venezuelan community members and volunteers are collecting supplies to send to those affected.

Katiuchka Marquez left Venezuela years ago, but she said her connection to the country remains strong. On Sunday, she was taping up boxes of supplies at Encuentro Cafe in Old Town San Diego.

"It's just like a lot of emotions and I feel grateful. I feel very sad. I feel frustrated, too," Marquez said.

Marquez said she has mixed emotions — feeling safe in San Diego while still having family and friends in Venezuela.

"The solidarity of the community is huge and we are really grateful for the ones that are coming from other countries, too, but as a family and as a person who has family there, I want to help every single minute I can," Marquez said.

The supplies are being collected by Casa de Venezuela in San Diego.

On Wednesday, 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes devastated Venezuela. As of Sunday, the death toll has risen to 1,450. More than 12,000 people have been displaced and more than 700 buildings have been damaged or collapsed, including hospitals.

On Sunday, Casa de Venezuela collected medicine, food and hygiene products. Organizers said the supply drive has drawn support from across the region.

"The fact that so many people from different communities of San Diego, Mexicans, Colombians, Indian and Japanese people, everyone has been coming and bringing supplies that uplift our spirits," Criseida Werdenberg, an organizer, said.

Organizers said donations will be sent to Los Angeles, then to Miami, and eventually to Venezuela. They said the cost of transportation will be covered.

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