San Diego City Council votes down plan for large-scale church in Del Cerro

The San Diego City Council voted 6-2 to deny a plan that would pave the way for All Peoples Church to build a large-scale church in Del Cerro on a portion of land just north of I-8 and College Avenue Tuesday night.

“We were very hopeful. We thought we had done our due diligence and shown that it was a good project and a blessing for the community,” Pastor Robert Herber, the lead pastor of All Peoples Church, said.

There were plenty of those both supportive and against the project during Tuesday's council meeting.

“We worked so hard - six years- and here we are tonight with a victory. It’s just exhilarating,” Michael Livingston, with Save Del Cerro Group, said.

Like Livingston, many in the Del Cerro community were concerned about traffic safety issues.

“Too large, too intense," Livingston said. "College Avenue’s very busy. It’s a major arterial. There [are] way too many uncertainties. Uncertainties lead to safety issues. And safety issues is what we don’t need more of; we have them."

On Tuesday, city staff’s presentation for the project showed a potential 54,000 square-foot church and sanctuary building with seating for 900 people, a multi-purpose room/gym, classrooms and offices and a two-story parking garage.

Herber said the council’s ruling came as a surprise. The decision to revisit All Peoples Church’s plan following the council's verdict has not been made yet, according to Herber.

“I have no idea what we’ll do," Herber said. "I think we did a good job. I think we were willing to make concessions to make this happen. And so, of course, I would love for that to happen, but I couldn’t tell you what we’ll do."

As for those who were against the project, they have their hopes for the future of the plot of land.

“I think we should talk about purchasing the land and bringing it back to the community for the purpose that it’s desired: housing," Livingston said. "I think the housing laws in the state have changed quite a bit in the last several years and gives a lot more options to a developer."

