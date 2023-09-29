Plans for large new church development in Del Cerro move forward

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Planning Commission is recommending approval of a new church project in Del Cerro after listening to more than two hours of comments from supporters and opponents.

All People's Church is requesting to build the project on a strip of open land it purchased just north of I-8 at College Avenue.

In a speech to the planning commissioners Thursday afternoon, Pastor Robert Herber explained that church leaders have wanted a permanent home for many years, after moving between rented locations and having their current location in City Heights sold.

“We believe this is a win for the city and we are excited about being great partners to make San Diego an even more wonderful place to live," Herber said.

Supporters spoke about the church's commitment to public service and inclusion as benefits it would bring to the community.

However, a group of residents who formed the group "Save Del Cerro" are trying to rally around defeating the project. “Once this goes into play and this is here, everything that makes what is our area a wonderful part of San Diego starts to deteriorate," Del Cerro resident Daniel Degheri told ABC 10News.

They say the church is far too large. It includes seating for up to 1,000 people, along with a two-story parking garage with hundreds of spots, offices, several classrooms, and a gym.

Opponents say the addition of so many people, most of whom would be commuting from outside the neighborhood, would create a traffic nightmare on College Avenue, which can already be crowded. They also raise concerns that the church plans to grow and expand services which would mean a steady flow of people throughout the week, rather than only during weekends.

In 2017, the City of San Diego designated the lot for 24 homes. However, the church purchased the land just a few days later. “In a time where we need more housing, we had a place that was approved for housing. To be rerouted to something else when they could have a home somewhere else is very surprising," Degheri said.

The Planning Commission approved the plan on a 6-0 vote, with one abstention and one absence. The project now moves to the City Council for final approval.