San Diego businesses struggle as city's construction project continues

HILLCREST (KGTV) — Small business owners in Hillcrest say a city construction project is threatening their livelihoods during the crucial holiday season, with some expecting to lose up to 60% of their revenue.

Dolly Bakshai, who owns a salon on 5th Avenue, said she received no advance notice from the city about the construction project that has eliminated parking and blocked access to her business.

"So nobody can come to the salon. We do not have a parking place. My employees are late. My clients are not coming because they cannot find parking at all. It's absolutely unacceptable," Bakshai said.

A green barricade now covers the entire block in Hillcrest, creating what business owner Victoria Robertson describes as a barrier to visibility and safe navigation.

"Unfortunately it's sort of a slap in the face against all the hard work we're trying to do to build something beautiful for this community, and then the city says, Hey, I'm going to put two fences and a K rail in front of you so nobody can even see that your business is accessible as they drive by," Robertson said.

The city of San Diego said it informed residents and businesses about the project when work began in April. However, Robertson said the timeline was unclear to business owners.

City officials said the project was paused and restarted in December. In a statement, they explained the construction addresses flooding concerns that residents and businesses have complained about.

"This project looks to address a common concern in this area about flooding, which residents and businesses have complained to the city about," the statement read.

The city is upgrading storm drains and warned that "any delay could increase the risk of flooding during the upcoming rainy season."

The construction work is expected to continue until spring 2026.

Bakshai said she expects the construction to devastate her business finances, particularly during the holiday season when revenue is typically higher.

"I think at least 50 to 60%. I have to pay my employees. Forget ourselves we can do without right now, which is not fair, but my employees, my rent, the parking, this is, this is going to kill us," Bakshai said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

