San Diego Bike Shop still recovering after costly burglary, owner calls for more safety measures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A longtime downtown San Diego bike shop is still working to recover weeks after a costly burglary that left the small business reeling.

San Diego Bike Shop, located on C Street, was targeted in December during the busy holiday season, with thieves stealing more than $25,000 worth of merchandise. Despite added security measures, the owner says the break-ins point to a larger issue of safety in the area.

“I still feel very vulnerable here because nobody has been arrested,” said Moe Karimi, owner of San Diego Bike Shop.

Karimi has owned and operated the shop since 1999, but says the recent burglary was one of the hardest hits the business has faced. In addition to losing inventory, he says the crime also led to a significant loss in sales.

“We lost products as well as we lost a lot of sales, so that was very hurtful,” Karimi said.

This was one of more than a handful of break-ins over the years, and Karimi says he has installed additional locks, security gates, and shatterproof glass in an effort to prevent future thefts. Even with those upgrades, he says the fear of another burglary remains, especially with no suspects currently in custody.

“It has always progressively gotten worse and worse,” Karimi previously told ABC 10News in December.

While the loss has been difficult, Karimi says the community's response has been uplifting. After his daughter shared what happened on social media, neighbors stepped in to show their support.

“That was the nicest part,” Karimi said. “I had some nice citizens that came out here and donated a couple of bikes in support of the shop.”

Now, Karimi is calling for more action when it comes to public safety, including increased police presence downtown.

“Police presence helped a lot,” he said. “Even just a parked police car helps a lot.”

Employees at the shop say they’ve also noticed a change in the area over the years.

“I love working for Mo. This is one of the best bosses I’ve ever had,” said mechanic Omar Navarro. “It’s sad to say, but the homeless situation going on now—it’s becoming normal.”

Navarro says opening the shop in the morning can be difficult, adding to concerns about safety for workers and customers alike.

Despite the challenges, Karimi says he’s determined to keep the business going.

“You can only keep trying,” he said. “Keep ordering and hope that sales will pick up, and cross your fingers.”

10News reached out to San Diego police for information on the investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made.

