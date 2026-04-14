San Diego-based warships deployed as U.S. ramps up pressure on Iran

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The United States is projecting significant naval power in the Persian Gulf, with multiple San Diego-based warships now positioned as part of an ongoing pressure campaign against Iran.

Together, these vessels represent one of the most formidable naval deployments in recent history—designed to secure key shipping routes and respond to rising tensions in the region.

A Powerful Presence at Sea

At the center of the deployment is the USS Abraham Lincoln, a San Diego-homeported aircraft carrier serving as the backbone of U.S. operations in the Middle East.

The carrier is operating alongside a full strike group that includes guided missile destroyers, advanced fighter jets, and support ships—giving the U.S. military the ability to launch airstrikes, project force across the region, and protect vital international shipping lanes.

Military analysts say this type of carrier strike group is one of the most powerful tools in the U.S. arsenal, capable of rapid response in both offensive and defensive scenarios.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow but critical waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.

Iran has previously threatened to plant underwater mines in the strait, a move that could disrupt global trade and escalate tensions even further.

In response, the U.S. Navy says it is prepared.

Officials emphasize that American forces are highly trained in anti-mine warfare, with specialized capabilities to detect, clear, and neutralize underwater threats.

Securing Safe Passage

The Navy’s mission is clear: ensure safe transit for commercial and military vessels moving through the region.

That includes not only clearing potential hazards, but also defending ships against any threats that could emerge.

U.S. officials have made it clear that any attempt to target vessels moving peacefully through the strait would be treated as a direct threat.

What Happens Next

As tensions continue to evolve, the presence of San Diego-based forces underscores the scale of the U.S. response—and the strategic importance of maintaining open shipping lanes in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

ABC10 News will continue to track developments as the situation unfolds.

