San Diego arts funding faces an 85% cut as the free Fern Street Circus brings joy to local families

CITY HEIGHTS (KGTV) — A free circus returned to the City Heights neighborhood this weekend, bringing excitement alongside uncertainty as the city debates deep cuts to arts funding.

San Diego is facing a $118 million deficit, according to Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget. To help address the shortfall, Gloria is proposing to cut $12 million in arts grants, which is an 85% reduction.

"Going forward, we can continue to work with our partners in the arts and culture community to make this hopefully a temporary situation, but right now this is what the situation demands," Gloria said.

On Saturday, the Fern Street Circus brought free entertainment to City Heights, featuring jugglers, clowns, acrobats and stilt performers.

Program Director Marcela Mercado said these events are important.

"The circus has been in the community for more than 30 years and we create different acts during the year. So these kids and artists have been rehearsing for more than 1 year to get the show going," Mercado said.

Parents like Karice Espinoza say programs like this one are becoming even more important.

"The circus brings a different type of, you know, joy out of, uh, children," Espinoza said.

Espinoza's child, Marcelo, was joyful at the event.

"We just passed by with a group of of women who are on the pegs and he just, he lit up, and that's what we want our kids to have is just that joy and light," Espinoza said.

As the debate over the arts budget continues, so too does the circus and the fun it provides.

"We're just looking for something to do. Her mom had to work, so I thought I'd take her out and do something fun for the day, and this is something that's free and we don't find that too much more in San Diego," Lois Schenker, an attendee, said.

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