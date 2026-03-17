San Diego and Carlsbad airports are on the FAA's hotspot list

(KGTV) — Two San Diego-area airports are on the Federal Aviation Administration's hotspot list — a catalog of airports that have documented or potential safety issues.

FAA documents show where those potential problems exist, marked in brown circles on airport maps.

At San Diego International Airport, the hot spot area is limited to one small circle. At Carlsbad Airport, however, the line runs across the airport's entire runway.

Commercial pilot Robert Katz said the size of the Carlsbad Airport is at the heart of his concern.

"This is what the airlines are going to be using. Although it's capable of operating on a short runway like that, it's going to require every bit of skill."

Katz is suggesting the airport is too small — with a runway too short and a control tower too low — to function without difficulty.

Rich Martindell, who has conducted investigations into airline accidents, said the concerns at both airports are not significant.

"I've flown in and out of there many times, and I've never had any trouble."

According to the FAA website, the hotspot reports exist so crews can be aware of vulnerabilities and adjust for them through double-communication, with the goal of keeping everyone on board safe.

A statement from a San Diego International Airport spokesperson can be read below:

"SAN’s “hotspot” on the FAA’s list presented an opportunity for SAN to launch a proactive effort to spread awareness among pilots. The turn from Taxiway H primarily used by General Aviation (not commercial) pilots has the potential to cause confusion, although there has never been an accident there. We have added pavement markings in addition to light signage on the taxiway. The listing of the hot spot is an additional way we can communicate to all pilots who operate at the airport"

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