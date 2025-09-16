San Diego Airport's new Terminal 1 includes sustainable features

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego International Airport's new Terminal 1 is opening up soon, showcasing a $3.8 billion investment that prioritizes environmental sustainability alongside modern design.

The terminal's most significant green feature lies in its steel bracing system, which reduced the building's embodied carbon by 30% while saving $58 million in construction costs.

"These beams right here, the design incorporated a steel bracing system. That was really incorporated to reduce the amount of steel that was needed in the building as a whole," Cara Nager said.

Nager, the manager of environmental programs at San Diego International Airport, explained the cost-saving benefits of the sustainable design approach.

"So it reduced our embodied carbon by 30% and it also resulted in a savings of $58 million," Nager said.

The terminal introduces hydrant fueling systems at all gates, allowing aircraft to fuel directly from underground pipes rather than traditional fuel trucks.

"Terminal One was designed with hydrant fueling. So all gates will have hydrant fueling," Nager said.

This system significantly reduces emissions and environmental risks.

"That reduces the emissions from the fuel trucks that we'll have and also reduce any potential spills here at the airport," Nager said.

Sustainability efforts extend beyond infrastructure to include monitoring concession spaces for energy, gas and water usage. "And be able to work with our tenants and concessionaires to be efficient in their uses of resources," Nager told ABC 10News.

The terminal will collect, capture, and reuse stormwater, while drought-tolerant landscaping reduces water consumption by 66%.

According to Nager, these sustainability initiatives represent the airport's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, with more green projects planned for the future.

