San Diego airport to add live security wait times later this year

San Diego International Airport will add live security wait times to its website later this year. In an email earlier this Spring, Nicole Hall, the Senior Communications Specialist, confirmed that SAN is adding the technology to provide the information and that they plan to put it on their website.

The announcement comes as more people are flying to in-country vacation locations. According to the U.S. Travel Association, domestic travel continues to grow: 2.1% in 2025 and just under one percentage point in 2026.

Many airports already offer live wait time data. Zach Griff, a travel content creator and journalist, created a website to track wait times for airports across the country.

“Travelers want to see a kind of real-time information on what’s happening," Griff said.

His website, From the Tray Table, grew in popularity, especially during the shutdown when travelers were trying to plan their trips around hours-long wait times. It also features dozens of other online travel tools.

He said the absence of San Diego data was among the most common requests he received from users, alongside data for airports like Las Vegas and Chicago.

"One of the biggest questions I've received, I'd say, from all these kinds of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people who have been using the tracker is, can you add Chicago, San Diego, and Las Vegas?" Griff said.

After reaching out to San Diego International Airport directly, the airport confirmed live wait time data will be available on its website later this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

