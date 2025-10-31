San Diegans worry about paying for food as SNAP benefits run low

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents who rely on SNAP benefits are facing uncertainty about their next meal as funds run dangerously low, leaving local food banks preparing for increased demand.

Some recipients say their money has already run out, while others are stretching their remaining dollars as they wait for clarity on when emergency funding will arrive.

"I still have funds, as a matter of fact, 29 dollars," one recipient said.

Others aren't as fortunate. One man said his funds ran out more than two weeks ago.

Although a judge ordered the Trump administration late Friday to access emergency funds to issue millions of Americans their SNAP benefits, it remains unclear when the money will be distributed.

Valerie, a single mother of two who works at a local gas station, said she has enough funds for a few more weeks but is concerned about what comes next.

"I have my WIC to help me for like the first couple two weeks, but after that it would just be my paychecks," Valerie said.

She expressed frustration with the situation.

"If they can't figure it out, then they shouldn't be getting paid," Valerie said.

The Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank said in a statement that they are "prepared and standing ready to respond to an increased need from CalFresh recipients who are bracing for the crisis."

The organization anticipates an initial financial impact of $1.5 million to purchase the food needed to meet the demand they are facing. They are calling on the community to step up either financially or by volunteering.

