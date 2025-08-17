San Diegans take part in Friends Across Borders event at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday, the Federal Lawn at Balboa Park was filled with music, flowers and powerful messages of unity as dozens gathered to mark the Day of International Friendship.

The event was part of a larger movement along both the U.S.–Mexico and U.S.–Canada borders — each celebration sharing a common goal: emphasizing the power of friendship over fear.

At the heart of Saturday’s gathering was an arch decorated in yellow flowers like sunflowers and roses by the hands of dozens attendees. Each person placed a single flower, symbolizing solidarity and love across borders.

“In my faith tradition, we are called to love our neighbors, and love comes easier than hate,” said Diane Lopez-Hughes, one of the participants.

Organizers say the arch not only represents inclusion but also challenges the way borders are often framed.

“We’re living in a time when a narrative is being pushed out about our borders — that they’re filled with crime and danger and violence,” said John Fanestil, Executive Director of Friends of Friendship Park. “But we who live along the border know that borders are places of friendship and cultural encounter. So we’re celebrating what we know to be the truth.”

For longtime attendee Ana Celia Zentella, the event is also deeply personal. She says she’s there to show support for families who live in fear.

“I am teaching people who are scared to come out at night, whose children don’t want to go to school because they’re afraid their parents are going to be picked up,” she shared. “Because the Mexico–California border is so important to our families and to the businesses, I just want there to be less fear.”

The flowers used to build the arch will not stay in Balboa Park. On Monday, organizers plan to hand-deliver them to border-crossers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and to other sites important to the Mexican-American community — a gesture of gratitude and solidarity.

“When we come together as a community, we feel strengthened and encouraged,” Lopez-Hughes said. “It helps us to want to do more, which is really important at this point in time.”

What began with a single yellow rose ended with a symbol of hope — a reminder that even in divided times, friendship can cross any border.

