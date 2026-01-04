San Diegans rally against U.S. military action in Venezuela, call for peace

Just hours after the United States launched a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, dozens gathered at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego to protest what they describe as an escalation of war driven by oil interests.

Demonstrators waved flags and held signs reading “No Blood for Oil” and “End Endless Wars,” voicing frustration with the Trump administration’s latest actions and urging a shift toward diplomacy and peace.

“A feeling of frustration is taking over,” said Emily Von Gerichten, a community organizer with the San Diego Liberation Center who helped organize the rally. “We just witnessed this huge escalation in the past 15 to 24 hours.”

Organizers say the San Diego demonstration was one of more than 100 anti-war protests held nationwide. Participants argued that federal resources should be redirected away from military operations and toward domestic priorities.

“We don’t think money should go to endless wars or the occupation of another sovereign country,” Von Gerichten said. “It should go to people’s needs here in the United States.”

Others at the rally echoed similar concerns, saying continued military conflict threatens long-term global stability.

“I don’t think wars are what humanity needs in order to have a healthy future,” one protester said. “We need peace, climate action, and justice.”

While protests unfolded in the U.S., celebrations erupted among some Venezuelans across the globe following news of Maduro’s capture. Chants and cheers signaled hope for change after years of political and economic turmoil.

Maduro’s government has been blamed for one of the largest migration crises in recent history. According to the United Nations, more than seven million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2014, many unable to afford basic necessities like food and healthcare.

Despite that context, protesters in San Diego say the latest U.S. involvement raises serious concerns about long-term intentions.

“At the end of the day, it’s not just about Maduro as an individual,” Von Gerichten said. “It’s about a larger goal of the United States to impose domination and control over another sovereign country.”

Juan Orozco, a member of Unión del Barrio, said the situation is both troubling and familiar.

“It’s scary and it’s sad that colonial conditions continue to come back to haunt us,” he said.

For those gathered at Waterfront Park, the message was clear: they fear the consequences of continued escalation and are calling for peace before it’s too late.