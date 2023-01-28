San Diegans protest death of Tyre Nichols at Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Anger over the disturbing beating and the death of Tyre Nichols has sparked peaceful protests across the country, including in San Diego.

Even hours before police released surveillance and body camera footage of the incident involving Nichols and five Memphis police officers, community activists in San Diego planned a protest in San Diego, saying they knew what the video would show.

Several people at the protest at Waterfront Park said they wouldn’t be watching the video because of its graphic content.

“Having seen the very graphic and brutal murders of people that could have been my friend, could have been my uncles, my brothers, it's hard for me to watch these videos,” said Jose Cortez, an event organizer.

For some, Friday’s protest wasn't the first they've attended to fight against police brutality. Cortez first got involved in activism after the death of Alfred Olango, a man shot and killed by police in El Cajon in 2016.

The group called for a change to the police system in the country, demanding accountability and for trust to be rebuilt between officers and the community they serve.

