Local former police officers react to video of Tyre Nichols beating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Local former police officers say what happened to Tyre Nichols was unjustified and inhumane after watching the released bodycam footage of Memphis police officers beating him following a traffic stop.

In four different clips, officers are seen spraying Nichols with what appears to be pepper spray, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the head.

"Looking at the video [at] face value, I just can't see anything that excused what took place and the behavior and the actions of those officers against that victim," Kevin LaChapelle said.

"It was a very chaotic, very emotionally charged situation from the officers," Paul Parker said.

Both men compared the incident to the 1991 beating of Rodney King.

"I was a police officer when the Rodney King incident happened and I didn't think I'd see anything that would be parallel to that. If not parallel... this was horrific," Parker said.

"It was, what I say, more of ego and ganging up on a man that was just horrifically beaten," LaChapelle said.

Parker, who's now the Executive Officer of the San Diego County Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board, says he was surprised none of the officers stepped in to stop the beating.

"I know the sheriff's department here has a 'duty to intercede' policy that if anybody sees a co-worker acting in that fashion, they intercede. You would think a supervisor would have been there to get things under control," Parker said.

The men say the incident is yet another stain on law enforcement and another reason for the community to distrust police.

"We should be learning, we should be moving forward, we should not be revisiting this kind of behavior," LaChapelle said.

"There are officers out there that want to do the right thing, that do the right thing every day... obviously, some officers haven't learned," Parker said.

Parker and LaChapelle also commended the Memphis Police Chief for releasing the video quickly and being transparent with the community.

