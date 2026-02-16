San Diegans brace for winter storm, mountain residents welcome potential snow

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Roads along the San Diego River close quickly whenever rain moves in, and with a winter storm approaching, San Diego residents are preparing for potential flooding and its impact on the community's most vulnerable populations.

“It doesn't rain here too often, but when it does rain, it pours,” said Daniel Deninno, a Mission Valley resident.

Mission Valley is no stranger to flooding.

“I've seen it flood up to, I mean, the crosswalks on either side,” said Deninno.

San Diegans are getting readyt for the incoming storm, and not just for themselves.

"There's going to be a lot of rain this next coming week or two, and so we're just trying to give people the opportunity to have clothing, shelter if we can," said Edward Goodwin with God's Grace Unity Project.

The organization spent Sunday distributing supplies to homeless people ahead of the storm.

"We try to provide tents and things like that when we can, blankets, anything we can do," Goodwin said. "I mean I couldn't even imagine having to take all my belongings and uproot myself from where I stay at every single time it floods, so it's really difficult.”

While inland and coastal communities prepare for rain;

"I just made sure the snowplows working, and the tractor's working, and got our snow shovels by the doors,” said Tom with Laguna Mountain Lodge.

The mountains are expecting snow, bringing relief to some businesses that depend on winter weather.

"We haven't had any real snow yet this year at all," said Tom. "They're talking about some reports I see of snow we're getting down to like 4000 ft, so that'll probably shut the backcountry schools down, so the kids will be out looking for places to play, so it'll be a good time."

And a good chance for San Diegans to experience a taste of a real winter.