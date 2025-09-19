San Diegan Gordon Brown Sr. leaves behind golf legacy of Black excellence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gordon Brown Sr. was considered a pioneer for Black excellence in the world of golf, leaving behind a legacy where he paved the way for up-and-coming Black golfers.

"I played golf across the street from my house where we live on the school ground," Brown told ABC 10News in December 2019. "And it was five at time, three of us most of the time that used one golf club."

Brown passed away in August at 89 years old. Despite his presence no longer on the course, his son, Horace, said his legacy in golf remains.

"He is San Diego's dad when it comes to golf," said Horace. "He is San Diego's dad. He's not our dad, he's San Diego's dad. To know him is to love him, to honor and respect him, and, uh, gosh, there's nothing else to say. He's just totally, totally awesome."

Brown was first introduced to golf back in the 1940s. As Brown's skills grew, so did his reputation and stature.

"Everyone serves a purpose in life and he sure fulfilled him and mom sure they sure fulfilled their shoes because their purpose hereon earth in life was filled, you know, so and he got out with a blaze of glory and happiness knowing that his children are gonna follow in his footsteps," said Horace.

By the 1970s, Brown's competitive time may have ended but his impact in the community was just beginning.

Brown started helping disadvantaged kids learn the game of golf. He started a foundation and was a mentor for inner-city golfers. It's believed he worked with thousands of kids.

That love for golf is still living on through his daughter, Avis.

She made LPGA history and was the only African-American female in history to play the U.S. Women's Open and the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

"Paving the way in golf for the community that allowed the little Black and brown kids the opportunity to play this wonderful, wonderful game of game of golf, a sport that you can play for a lifetime," said Avis.

His children, now adults themselves, said their dad focused on the game and on the people he helped get better at golf.

"You have to love the game of golf and you have to love to teach kids, and that’s what I always did," said Brown.