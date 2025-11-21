Roofers across San Diego county swamped ahead of incoming rains

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Roofers across the county worked urgently to install new roofs and complete repairs ahead of the incoming rain.

On top of one Serra Mesa home, a new roof took shape Thursday morning with the sound of hammering and stapling filling the air.

Riley Logsdon of Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar showed photos revealing problems with a 25-year-old shingle roof his crew removed Wednesday. The aging roof could have been vulnerable to this winter's rains.

"We always say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Logsdon said.

During this calm between storms, Logsdon says his company has been flooded with calls from concerned homeowners.

"After the most recent rains, we ended up getting hundreds of different calls from people that had leaks on tile roofs, shingle roofs, flat roofs," Logsdon said.

Photos from his company show various roof leaks they've responded to.

Even without visible leaks, Logsdon warns homeowners to watch for broken tiles or shingles beginning to deteriorate.

“Look for broken tiles. When it comes to shingle roofs, granules are coming off into your gutter, and you're seeing granules on the ground more. That’s a sign your roof is aging," Logsdon said.

The cost difference between preventive maintenance and emergency repairs can be significant.

"The repair could have been a $500 repair, and a rain hit. You didn't know there was this area, and it creates a $2,000 repair," Logsdon said.

For older shingle roofs, Logsdon says the life expectancy ranges between 15 and 30 years. For tile roofs, the underlayment beneath the tiles typically needs replacing after 25 to 30 years.

While the Serra Mesa roof won't be fully installed before the rain arrives, the underlayment is in place to prevent leaks.

"Install as much as we can. Make sure it's waterproof," Logsdon said.

