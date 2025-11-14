Roof expert shares storm prep tips for San Diego homeowners

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — A storm is approaching San Diego this weekend, prompting homeowners to prepare their roofs and prevent potential water damage.

One local roofing expert shared essential tips to protect your home before the rain arrives.

Martin Carr, owner of RoofMaxx of Carlsbad, specializes in extending the life of asphalt shingle roofs through restoring the shingles.

His advice is particularly relevant for San Diego residents, as 75% of local roofs are made of asphalt shingles.

With rain in the forecast, Carr says homeowners should focus on a few critical areas of their roofs.

First, check your rain gutters. Clogged gutters can cause serious problems during storms.

"Get up there and see if you can even just blow the leaves and the dirt out of your gutter," Carr said. "If the rain gutters aren't cleared out, you get rain. The rain obviously fills the gutter, and it overflows, which can cause leaks."

Second, he said to check if your roof attachments look loose or if the caulking around them is cracked. Loose metal flashing and exposed nails can cause leaks, so check those out.

"Look at the flashing," Carr said. "So, where you have a hole in the roof, there's a metal flash and that's popped up. If those flashings are loose and you see nails popping up, you know, push them back in, put some sealant on them."

Also, Carr said to look to see if there are missing ridge caps or any missing shingles where water can enter the roof.

Carr warns that roof leaks can take about two years to become visible inside your home.

If there's a leak during this weekend's storm, Carr said it's time to get professional quotes for either repair or replacement.

"Just be a little bit cautious because remember, the roofing companies are trying to sell you a new roof. Always get three quotes if you're going to do that," Carr said. "If you have a leak, get somebody to inspect it and make sure they look in the attic as well."

Carr especially encourages seniors to obtain multiple quotes to avoid being overcharged.

"And I feel that there are some instances where the elderly can get taken advantage of because they're not going to get on the roof and check it themselves," Carr said. "We can even give a ballpark figure of what a roofing replacement should cost, subject to inspection. I often do that with elderly people. If the roof needs replacing, I say, Look, here's your benchmark. You shouldn't be paying more than this for your roof replacement. At least then they've got something to compare it with."

For homeowners considering a roof replacement, Carr said the current rate in San Diego County ranges from $6.50 to $7.50 per square foot. Make sure any quote you receive falls within this range.