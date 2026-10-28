Rolando Park resident keeps sandbags, emergency kits ready as San Diego braces for another wet winter

ROLANDO PARK (KGTV) — As San Diego prepares for another potentially wet winter, one Rolando Park resident isn't taking any chances after floodwaters damaged her home in 2024.

The sandbags placed in front of a Rolando Park apartment after the 2024 floods are still there. A resident whose home was impacted by the flooding told ABC 10News she's keeping them in place as another wet winter approaches.

Those sandbags are Monica Hill's safety net. She refuses to move them because she remembers what happened when she didn't have them in 2024.

"All I just seen was just a whole bunch of water just coming in through, you know, underneath the wall," Hill said. "As I opened the front door, just water just bursted in. And therefore I just had a house full of water."

Most of her furniture was ruined, and it took almost seven months for her home to be repaired.

"I moved around in different hotels like three times and then until I was finally stable," Hill said.

She may be worried about the super El Niño that's on the way, but this time she's prepared.

"Every time I hear about a, a storm or El Niño or rain or flood, you know, it's there," she said.

Hill keeps an emergency kit in her home and her car. The kits include flashlights, portable chargers, and radios. She said it's important for everyone to keep their important documents in a place where you can quickly access it in case you need it.

Now that she's stocked with supplies and a little sense of protection, she spends her time helping the Rolando community and other parts of District 9 prepare for what could be on the way. She encourages everyone to do the same.

"Look out for your neighbors, the elderly, the disabled, you know, go around and see if someone needs some help or different things like that," Hill said.

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