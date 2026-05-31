Rock 'n' Roll Marathon takes over San Diego streets Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Road closures and security measures are in place as more than 25,000 runners prepare to take part in the Rock 'n' Roll Half and Full Marathon races Sunday in San Diego.

Most road closures and detours will be in effect between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Closed roads include Sixth Avenue from Kalmia to Redwood and Ash Street from North Harbor Drive to 1st Avenue.

Race organizer Colleen McDonald said security is a top priority for the event.

"We have a centralized command that is fully staffed with all agencies around town - fire, emergency personnel, emergency services, police. All of our staff are fully versed in a see something, say something, so anything around town is being monitored," McDonald said.

McDonald described the atmosphere the races create throughout the city's neighborhoods.

"All the roads obviously are blocked off. There's band stages along the course. All of the neighborhoods come out in full force. It's just a rolling block party," McDonald said.

For San Diego native Dan Delino, Sunday will mark his 12th Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. He has run 91 marathons in total and says the race is a great way to experience his own city.

"There's so many neighborhoods to go through and the excitement that runs through the crowd. It's just a good feeling to be part of it," Delino said.

Delino says he has felt safe at past races and wants fellow runners to share that confidence.

"You want to have the participants to be confident in the event itself and in the city, so obviously having that knowledge that they are safe, that will make the come out and participate," Delino said.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

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