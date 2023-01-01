Road closures across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A wet start to the New Year has led to some road closures Sunday morning.

The San Diego Department of Public Works announced the following road closures due to flooding and downed trees due to weather conditions:

RAMONA



Intersection of Kelly Avenue and Letton Street closed.

Kelly Avenue is closed from Pala Street to Julian Street

Letton Street is closed from Main Street to Raymond Street

VISTA:



Melrose Way is closed from Marsopa Drive to Sunset Drive

ESCONDIDO:



The Escondido Country Club dip is closed from Harmony Grove Road

SPRING VALLEY:



Quarry Road is closed between SR125 to Lakeview Drive.

SDCDPW reminds drivers to slow down and drive carefully during rain and other conditions that make driving hazardous.

A friendly reminder to slow down for the Cone Zone and drive carefully when the rain or other weather conditions make driving more hazardous.



Our crews are out preparing for the rains ahead. pic.twitter.com/XK8rVje41z — San Diego County DPW (@sdcountydpw) December 31, 2022

ABC 10News weekend weather anchor Moses Small says showers will linger for New Year's Day, weakening at night. Monday is expected to be mostly dry, with a possibility of light and isolated showers. To view the full forecast, click here.