Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closures across San Diego County

rain clouds
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
10news Weather Watcher
rain clouds
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 12:06:32-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A wet start to the New Year has led to some road closures Sunday morning.

The San Diego Department of Public Works announced the following road closures due to flooding and downed trees due to weather conditions:

RAMONA

  • Intersection of Kelly Avenue and Letton Street closed.
  • Kelly Avenue is closed from Pala Street to Julian Street
  • Letton Street is closed from Main Street to Raymond Street

VISTA:

  • Melrose Way is closed from Marsopa Drive to Sunset Drive

ESCONDIDO:

  • The Escondido Country Club dip is closed from Harmony Grove Road

SPRING VALLEY:

  • Quarry Road is closed between SR125 to Lakeview Drive.

SDCDPW reminds drivers to slow down and drive carefully during rain and other conditions that make driving hazardous.

ABC 10News weekend weather anchor Moses Small says showers will linger for New Year's Day, weakening at night. Monday is expected to be mostly dry, with a possibility of light and isolated showers. To view the full forecast, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!