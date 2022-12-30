San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 30, 2022: Ringing in the New Year soggy, windy and cool

Your last Friday of 2022 will be mostly dry and cloudy with mild temperatures this afternoon trending below normal. We could see a few scattered showers but the bulk of rain activity starts tomorrow.

Ahead of heavy rain, we'll see scattered showers tomorrow morning through sunset, then light rain becomes moderate after 7P. San Diego County will be soggy as the clock strikes midnight with rainfall amounts nearing double than what we had with the storm earlier this week. We could see minor flooding in flood-prone areas so use today to prepare with sandbags, tying down loose objects, etc.

This will also be a high wind event. Peak wind gusts along the coast and inland valleys could range between 20-30-mph, while the mountains and deserts will see up to 50mph gusts with isolated gusts exceeding 60+. This will result in hazardous driving conditions so hopefully you can stay off the roads until we dry out Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, rainfall totals along the coast could amount up to 1", while inland and mountains areas push anywhere from 1.5"-2.5", higher in the mountains. The deserts will see light rain with amounts nearing a few tenths of an inch.

We dry out partially by Monday afternoon before more showers move in Tuesday through Thursday, estimates for that system look low.

We'll continue to be cool with below normal temperatures through the first week of the New Year. I hope everyone has a safe and wonderful New Year.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-64

Inland: 57-65

Mountains: 44-57

Deserts: 65-74

