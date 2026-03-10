Rideshare drivers struggle amid rising gas prices from Iran conflict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gas prices are climbing again across San Diego, and a conflict thousands of miles away is contributing to the increase.

Tensions involving Iran are pushing global oil prices higher, which is now reflected at the pump here at home. Rideshare drivers say those higher costs are hitting their bottom line.

For rideshare drivers, every mile on the road comes with a cost, and right now that cost is going up, making it harder for them to turn a profit.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has caused oil prices to surge, with gas prices rising nearly 50 cents per gallon. In San Diego County, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas is $5.32.

Typically, it takes about 12 to 15 gallons to fill up a sedan. That means one trip to the pump can range from $64 to $80.

For rideshare drivers, those higher prices can quickly cut into their earnings. One driver I spoke with, who has been driving Uber in San Diego for three and a half years, says the cost of gas, along with maintenance and other expenses, is making profitability more difficult.

"We're very impacted with everything, especially with gas prices being so high, and then we have maintenance and all the other stuff that goes with it. It's very sad to see that," Paymon said. "And it's very difficult for us, so yeah.”

Paymon said the higher costs mean he now has to spend more hours on the road just to make the same amount of money.

And sometimes, even that is not enough.

"I drive all day. I put 10 hours a day and I'm not making anything after, like I said, gas with gas being now $5.50 for the regular gas. I'm not taking anything home. I used to make," Paymon said.

"In order to make $200 now you got to spend 10 hours, 11 hours. It's a lot of hours and it doesn't make sense," he added.

Until gas prices come down, drivers say their profits may keep running on empty.