Residents concerned about lack of evacuation routes as San Diego County pursues proposal for development

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A development in the works by San Diego County in a rural area near Escondido has residents concerned, saying there aren't enough evacuation routes in case a fire happens.

It's an area where the proposed Harmony Grove Village South housing development would be built, which, according to San Diego County, would have a total of 453 units and an affordable housing component.

"They're putting in a project that only has one way out," said JP Theberge, the vice chair for the Elfin Forest/ Harmony Grove Town Council.

But right now, residents here in this unincorporated neighborhood of Escondido are pushing back, saying one path going down the neighborhood is the only evacuation route for residents.

Debbie O'Neill is a resident and her property would be right up against the development.

She's concerned about the number of people who would have to be evacuated on the one road. She remembers what evacuating this area looked like back during the Cocos Fire in 2014.

"In the Cocos Fire, the fire came so fast down that hill, that when I had to evacuate, I was going out past flames and I was able to get out because there were only about 75 of us that were able to evacuate so we were able to get out," said O'Neill.

She's hoping for a secondary exit because residents said Harmony Grove is one of the most fire-prone communities in the county and that there are evacuation concerns with the incoming development.

"It's irresponsible to put that many people in a fire prone area," said O'Neill. "A very high fire severity zone without having a secondary exit."

Theberge said in this case, the risk is death if an emergency were to happen.

"Not if, when the next fire comes through and if we have a fatality or anything like that like we've had in the past - we've had fatalities in the past or in this community," said Theberge. "That's going to be on their conscience so I would say if I were them, I would do everything that I can to figure out how to make this community safer."

We reached out to the county for comment. An automatic email said they respond during weekdays.